NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240521-N-PI330-2081 GULFPORT, Mississippi (May 21, 2024) Utilitiesman 1st Class Christopher Boughton, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), pilots a drone at the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi, May 21, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

