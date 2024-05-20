ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Integrated Planning Aboard Harpers Ferry

Philippine Marine Capt. Dwight Payosalan assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade rides in a U.S. Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the Sulu Sea during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

