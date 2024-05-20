A Philippine Marine, center, assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade, explains the scheme of maneuver for U.S. and Philippine forces during combined planning with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:43 Photo ID: 8419802 VIRIN: 240518-M-HY848-1055 Resolution: 1619x1080 Size: 348.58 KB Location: SULU SEA, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Integrated Planning Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.