    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Integrated Planning Aboard Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 6]

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Integrated Planning Aboard Harpers Ferry

    SULU SEA, PHILIPPINES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Richie Lopez, the operations officer assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, points out the assessed locations of a simulated enemy during combined planning with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

