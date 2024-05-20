ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Integrated Planning Aboard Harpers Ferry

Philippine Marine Maj. Richie Lopez, left, assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, and Lt. Col. Nicholas Freeman, right, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Vermont, transit the Sulu Sea aboard a U.S. Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

