A member of the Chadian Special Operation Forces pulls security during a simulated reconnaissance mission as part of Flintlock 24 near Jacqueville, Côte D'Ivoire, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock provides an opportunity for African nations to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate collective readiness across northwest Africa.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 07:38
|Photo ID:
|8419698
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-UU560-1184
|Resolution:
|3672x5519
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT