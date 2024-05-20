Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24 [Image 8 of 9]

    Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A member of the Senegal Special Operations Forces pulls security as part of a simulated reconnaissance mission during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 07:38
    Photo ID: 8419697
    VIRIN: 240520-F-UU560-1165
    Resolution: 5712x3800
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: JACQUEVILLE, CI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24
    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock
    Flintlock 24

