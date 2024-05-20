Senegalese and Chadian Forces Conduct Recon Mission at Flintlock 24

A member of the Senegal Special Operations Forces pulls security as part of a simulated reconnaissance mission during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 20, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

