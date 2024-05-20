Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees

Forty-nine former service members were honored May 18, 2024, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., with the unveiling of a black granite tablet listing the names of Airmen who completed 20 or more years of service and retried from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2023. The display includes plaques that honor retirees dating all the way back to the unit’s inception in 1947. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

Date Taken: 05.18.2024
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US