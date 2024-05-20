Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees [Image 2 of 3]

    Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Forty-nine former service members were honored May 18, 2024, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., with the unveiling of a black granite tablet listing the names of Airmen who completed 20 or more years of service and retried from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2023. The display includes plaques that honor retirees dating all the way back to the unit’s inception in 1947. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:17
    Photo ID: 8419621
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-DI861-1054
    Resolution: 3000x1687
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees
    Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees
    Latest plaque unveiled to honor KYANG retirees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT