Exercise: Aw-R-Go, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production technician, rakes concrete mix inside of a newly poured slab during a rapid airfield damage recovery training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2024. The RADR training was part of a base readiness exercise named Aw-R-Go. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB