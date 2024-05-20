U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production technician, rakes concrete mix inside of a newly poured slab during a rapid airfield damage recovery training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2024. The RADR training was part of a base readiness exercise named Aw-R-Go. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8419583
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-WG663-6528
|Resolution:
|2580x2111
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise: Aw-R-Go, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Training, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
