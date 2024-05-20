Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise: Aw-R-Go, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Training

    Exercise: Aw-R-Go, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Training

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gracie Gary, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production technician, rakes concrete mix inside of a newly poured slab during a rapid airfield damage recovery training at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2024. The RADR training was part of a base readiness exercise named Aw-R-Go. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8419583
    VIRIN: 240513-F-WG663-6528
    Resolution: 2580x2111
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise: Aw-R-Go, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Training, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    training
    RADR
    100ARW
    100CES
    Aw-R-Go

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT