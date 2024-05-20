Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Indonesia 24: PHOTOEX [Image 1 of 9]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: PHOTOEX

    JAVA SEA

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), center, flanked by an Indonesian Eurocopoter AS565 Panther, right, and a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, sail in formation for a photo exercise during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in the Java Sea, May 19, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:00
    Photo ID: 8419569
    VIRIN: 240519-M-WH287-1594
    Resolution: 3555x2370
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: JAVA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: PHOTOEX [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    CARAT
    15th MEU
    PHOTOEX
    Partnership
    USS Somerset
    CARAT 24

