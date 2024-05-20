The U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), center, flanked by an Indonesian Eurocopoter AS565 Panther, right, and a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, sail in formation for a photo exercise during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in the Java Sea, May 19, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:00 Photo ID: 8419569 VIRIN: 240519-M-WH287-1594 Resolution: 3555x2370 Size: 1 MB Location: JAVA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: PHOTOEX [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.