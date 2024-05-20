U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct gear checks in preparation for a reconnaissance and surveillance insertion during amphibious operations during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 18, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 05:23 Photo ID: 8419566 VIRIN: 240518-M-WH287-1153 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.51 MB Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Indonesia 24: R&S Insertion [Image 8 of 8], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.