    CARAT Indonesia 24: R&S Insertion [Image 8 of 8]

    CARAT Indonesia 24: R&amp;S Insertion

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct gear checks in preparation for a reconnaissance and surveillance insertion during amphibious operations during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 18, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    CARAT
    RECON
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    KORMAR
    CARAT 24

