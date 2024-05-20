U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron collaborate with members of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Lonescu” during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. The U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:51 Photo ID: 8419406 VIRIN: 240515-F-SH233-1304 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.29 MB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.