31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies

A member of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Lonescu” prepares a F-16 Fighting Falcon for maintenance during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. NATO integration fosters interoperability among Allied and partner forces, enabling seamless information sharing, joint training exercises and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

