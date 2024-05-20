Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies [Image 8 of 11]

    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Gwilliams, 31st Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, collaborates with members of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Lonescu” during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. USEUCOM lives and trains with the Allies and partners at forward locations throughout Europe to facilitate NATO’s collective defense plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:51
    Photo ID: 8419403
    VIRIN: 240515-F-VJ231-2943
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies
    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT