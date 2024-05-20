U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Gwilliams, 31st Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, collaborates with members of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Lonescu” during exercise Astral Knight 24 at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 15, 2024. USEUCOM lives and trains with the Allies and partners at forward locations throughout Europe to facilitate NATO’s collective defense plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:51 Photo ID: 8419403 VIRIN: 240515-F-VJ231-2943 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.01 MB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing Supports Romanian Air Force Allies [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.