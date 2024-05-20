Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Competition and Mortar Range [Image 8 of 8]

    Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Competition and Mortar Range

    JORDAN

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army service members, assigned to Task Force Reaper, prepare M120/M121 120 mm mortar system rounds for firing in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Training Area 5, Jordan May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 02:52
    Photo ID: 8419302
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-OO172-1050
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: JO
    This work, Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Competition and Mortar Range [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    EagerLion24
    Eager Lion 24
    EagerLion 24
    Eager Lion 2024
    Eager EL24

