Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Competition and Mortar Range

U.K. Army service members, assigned to 2nd Battalion, The Royal Gurkha Rifles, and U.S. Army service members, assigned to Task Force Reaper, fire a mortar round in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Training Area 5, Jordan May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

