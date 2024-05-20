Service members from Jordan, Italy, U.K. and U.S. participating in the sniper competition during Eager Lion 2024 pose for a group photo before the competition begins at Training Area 5, Jordan, May 13, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 02:52 Photo ID: 8419299 VIRIN: 240515-Z-OO172-1008 Resolution: 5420x3613 Size: 2.5 MB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 2024 Sniper Competition and Mortar Range [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.