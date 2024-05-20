First Army Division West Best OCT M17 and M4 challenge

Sgt. Anthony Hautala, assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade (189 IN BDE), performs air squats as part of the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition. The air squats took place between firing rounds of the M4 and M17 weapon systems during the marksmanship portion of the competition. The timed marksmanship challenge also included push-ups, overhead presses, and jumping lunges. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

