First Army Division West Best OCT M17 and M4 challenge

Capt. Esteban Ramirez (left) and Sgt. Anthony Hautala (right), both assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade (189 IN BDE), perform jumping lunges as part of the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition. The lunges took place between firing rounds of the M4 and M17 weapon systems during the marksmanship portion of the competition. The timed marksmanship challenge also included rounds of push-ups, overhead presses, and air squats . The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

