U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Herod, assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade (189 IN BDE), engages pop-up targets at the M4 range during the Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, and Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess, including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 00:01
|Photo ID:
|8419203
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-AM449-7443
|Resolution:
|5433x3622
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Division West Best OCT M17 and M4 challenge [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT