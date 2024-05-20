Captain Kenneth C. Collins presents MU1 Patrick McAvinue from Hereford, MD with an award at the All Hands for the US Navy Band in Washington, DC. on May 7th, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 23:22
|Photo ID:
|8419092
|VIRIN:
|240705-N-AB123-1024
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|799.59 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band All Hands Awards Presentation [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT