Captain Kenneth C. Collins presents MUC Jonathan Barnes from Dundalk, MD with an award at the All Hands for the US Navy Band in Washington, DC. on May 7th, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 23:22 Photo ID: 8419086 VIRIN: 240705-N-AB123-1018 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 705.87 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Band All Hands Awards Presentation [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.