Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    California wildfire survivor feels good about helping the survivors of Lahaina wildfires

    California wildfire survivor feels good about helping the survivors of Lahaina wildfires

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Bill Costlow 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jonathan Pehrson lost his home and most of his belongings in the Lake Hughes California wildfire in August 2020. Today he’s a civil engineering technician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District and has deployed in support of the Maui Wildfire Cleanup. Pehrson is one of roughly 100 volunteers working on Maui to clean up wildfire debris and clear the way for people to rebuild their lives in the wake of devastating fires that swept the area last August. USACE photo by Bill Costlow

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8419001
    VIRIN: 240512-A-CE999-1001
    Resolution: 1000x562
    Size: 132.7 KB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California wildfire survivor feels good about helping the survivors of Lahaina wildfires, by Bill Costlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    California wildfire survivor feels good about helping the survivors of Lahaina wildfires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency Management

    TAGS

    #USACE #MauiRecovers USACE Hawaii Wildfire Maui Lahaina "Jonathan Pehrson"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT