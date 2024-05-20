California wildfire survivor feels good about helping the survivors of Lahaina wildfires

Jonathan Pehrson lost his home and most of his belongings in the Lake Hughes California wildfire in August 2020. Today he’s a civil engineering technician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District and has deployed in support of the Maui Wildfire Cleanup. Pehrson is one of roughly 100 volunteers working on Maui to clean up wildfire debris and clear the way for people to rebuild their lives in the wake of devastating fires that swept the area last August. USACE photo by Bill Costlow

