Security Forces Defenders at Clear Space Force Station recognize National Police Week

Master Sgt. Joshua Marugg, 268th Security Forces, right, Tech Sgt. Luis Maldonado, 268th Security Forces, center, and Staff Sgt. Timothy Jones, Chaplain Assistant, Maine Air National Guard, left, fold the American flag during the Final Roll ceremony held at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, during Police Week, May 15, 2024. U.S. Space Force Guardians, U.S. Air National Guard Airmen, Canadian military members, and civilian firefighters serving at Clear Space Force Base, Alaska, stood in formation during the closing ceremony of National Police Week. The 268th Security Forces held various ceremonies and training events to honor law enforcement as a part of National Police Week. The Final Roll Call ceremony is a tradition held by Security Forces members across the country to pay tribute to fallen SFS members who died in the line of duty. The flight sergeant calls out their names as the roll call is conducted. Their names echo in the quietness as no response is returned. Fourteen Security Forces Airmen were honored for sacrificing their lives for their country, state, and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

