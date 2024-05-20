Pfc. Elijah Campbell, assigned to the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, swims in combat uniform while transporting 20-pound water jugs from shore to shore during Day Four of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. This demanding swimming event followed a sequence of running, rucking, and carrying a 40-pound jug over unknown distances, culminating at Buzzard Pond where teams had to solve a riddle and complete multiple laps with the jugs.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8418919
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-GB599-9816
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT