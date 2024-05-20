Pfc. Elijah Campbell, assigned to the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, swims in combat uniform while transporting 20-pound water jugs from shore to shore during Day Four of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. This demanding swimming event followed a sequence of running, rucking, and carrying a 40-pound jug over unknown distances, culminating at Buzzard Pond where teams had to solve a riddle and complete multiple laps with the jugs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:14 Photo ID: 8418919 VIRIN: 240520-A-GB599-9816 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.43 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.