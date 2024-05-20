Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell, assigned to the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, swims in combat uniform while transporting 20-pound water jugs from shore to shore during Day Four of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 20, 2024. This demanding swimming event followed a sequence of running, rucking, and carrying a 40-pound jug over unknown distances, culminating at Buzzard Pond where teams had to solve a riddle and complete multiple laps with the jugs.

    This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    swim
    27th PAD
    Best ComCam

