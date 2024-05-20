Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, signs a student's shoe at Chenoweth Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2024. Marsh talked with students about following your passions and being brave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 17:01
|Photo ID:
|8418634
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-PY937-1002
|Resolution:
|4755x3164
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Miss America Visits Chenoweth Elementary School [Image 3 of 3], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT