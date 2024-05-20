Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America Visits Chenoweth Elementary School [Image 2 of 3]

    Miss America Visits Chenoweth Elementary School

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, signs a student's shoe at Chenoweth Elementary School in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2024. Marsh talked with students about following your passions and being brave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

