Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:15 Photo ID: 8418498 VIRIN: 240509-D-GB311-4740 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 540.54 KB Location: RADCLIFF, KY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army As You Band performs at Welcome to Rockville [Image 3 of 3], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.