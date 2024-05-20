Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Contracting Department Hosts Successful Event [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVFAC Washington Contracting Department Hosts Successful Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Capt. Juliana Strieter, NAVFAC Washington executive officer during her presentation at the NAVFAC Washington Contracting Community Exchange

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:06
    Photo ID: 8418478
    VIRIN: 240425-N-AE927-3289
    Resolution: 3241x1131
    Size: 716.63 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Contracting Department Hosts Successful Event [Image 4 of 4], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Contracting
    Construction
    U.S. Navy
    Facilities Maintenance
    NAVFAC Washington

