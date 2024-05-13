Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 3 of 3]

    USS George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Walter Cerdaleal, from Inglewood, California, assigned to supply department’s S-2 division, observes a vertical replenishment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:46
    Photo ID: 8418198
    VIRIN: 240520-N-KP843-1018
    Resolution: 4544x3029
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Oiler
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 24

