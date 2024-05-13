USS George Washington Conducts Vertical Replenishment

Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Walter Cerdaleal, from Inglewood, California, assigned to supply department’s S-2 division, observes a vertical replenishment aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Max Biesecker)

Date Taken: 05.20.2024