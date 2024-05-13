Staff Sgt. Michael Quarm is a competitor in the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer Competition. He is on Team 8 alongside Capt. Aron Sweder. Quarm is assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade in Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



The Gen. Omar N. Bradley Competition is an internal competition that First Army Division West hosts annually. The purpose of the Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) is to identify Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO), who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The DW 2024 BOC/TC will be held May 20th through 22nd, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM), Washington. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army Best OC/T Competition August 27th through 29th, 2024 in Fort Stewart, GA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:43 Photo ID: 8418197 VIRIN: 240519-A-KQ073-7614 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 5.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competitor [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.