Walter Reed's Behavioral Health Team Host Paint and Chat event

Walter Reed’s Directorate for Behavioral Health invited staff, patients, and visitors to join them for a special “Mental Health Paint & Chat” event on May 15, in the Pavilion located between Heroes Zone, Bldg. 5 and America Zone, Bldg. 19. This event coincided with Mental Health Awareness Month which runs through May and provided a chance for all to take a break to de-stress and try their hand at painting, as well as socialize with others taking part. Paints, brushes, and art boards containing outline images were provided to these would-be artists of all ages who quickly got into this creative experience.



Painting is one of the most relaxing activities one can indulge in. It has also proven to be a cathartic experience for many regardless of age. The sense of happiness, achievement and confidence are some of the emotions that were present. This was especially true of the kids who showed great enthusiasm, but the adults present were equally involved in their work.



(DoD photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

