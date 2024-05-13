Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin, CJCS CQ Brown, Jr. hold joint press briefing [Image 7 of 9]

    Secretary Austin, CJCS CQ Brown, Jr. hold joint press briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. conduct a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 20, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:37
    Photo ID: 8418182
    VIRIN: 240520-D-XI929-2010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Secretary Austin, CJCS CQ Brown, Jr. hold joint press briefing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    CJCS
    CQ Brown Jr.
    SECDEF Austin

