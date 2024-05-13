Navy Exchanges Honor Moms

Navy Exchange locations celebrated Mother’s Day with “Muffins for Mom” events around the world. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8417717
|VIRIN:
|230511-N-QY289-1008
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
