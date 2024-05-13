NAMRU San Antonio spotlights Dr. Dao Ho during Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 20, 2024) – Dr. Dao Ho, of Dallas, a research immunologist, assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was spotlighted during Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AANHPIHM) which acknowledges the contributions of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in defending America's freedom. Ho, a native of Qui Nhon, Vietnam, leads a team of researchers assigned to the Cellular and Immune Based Adjuncts for Casualty Care (CIBACC) Department which develops and evaluates therapies to mitigate adverse responses following injury. Her department conducts a diverse range of Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) from investigations of potential pain management therapeutics, resuscitative fluid adjunct drug assessments, real-world and laboratory evaluations of devices for the treatment of penetrating injuries, and stem cell and immune based therapeutics intended to improve warfighter outcomes and survival. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 11:28 Photo ID: 8417467 VIRIN: 240520-N-ND850-1001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Hometown: QUI NHON, VN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU San Antonio spotlights Dr. Dao Ho during Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.