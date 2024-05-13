Bliss celebrates America’s service colors during FMWR Armed Forces Day celebration

Janette Caswell shows her colors during the Armed Forces Day parade and celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, May 18, 2024. Prior to the day-long festivities and concert at Noel Field, hosted by FMWR, Caswell, the assistant manager of Desert Strike Lanes Bowling Center at Bliss, was one of the many FMWR staffers who took part in the parade of troops, civilian employees, and guests.

