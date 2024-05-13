Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240520-N-VY281-1048 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Jake Lawson, from Winston Salem, North Carolina, prepares to use a jack to lift an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8417219
    VIRIN: 240520-N-VY281-1048
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    F/A-18E Super Hornet
    hangar bay
    aircraft
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT