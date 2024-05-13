USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

240520-N-VY281-1028 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Jake Lawson, from Winston Salem, North Carolina, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ryan Damron, from Stanton, Virginia, prepare to use a jack to lift an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

