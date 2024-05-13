USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

240520-N-VY281-1076 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Jake Lawson, from Winston Salem, North Carolina, uses a jack to lift an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
05.20.2024
05.20.2024
8417215
240520-N-VY281-1076
|4632x3083
|1.74 MB
NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|0
