A crane-mounted vibro hammer drives metal sections that support Erie Harbor North Pier's concrete cap into the water, replacing parts of the pier that had failed, Erie, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. Repairs are being done to 1,800 feet of the pier after investigations revealed the concrete cap was cracking, with the pier being critical to the safety of the harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

This work, Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier [Image 11 of 11], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.