    Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier [Image 3 of 11]

    Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier

    ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Design plans are reviewed, detailing what sections of the Erie Harbor North Pier are going to be repaired, replacing parts of the pier that had failed, Erie, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. Repairs are being done to 1,800 feet of the pier after investigations revealed the concrete cap was cracking, with the pier being critical to the safety of the harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:08
    VIRIN: 240507-A-MC713-1009
    Location: ERIE, PA, US
