Construction Begins at Erie Harbor North Pier

A section of the Erie Harbor North Pier which is undergoing repairs where sections of the pier that have failed are being replaced, Erie, Pennsylvania, May 7, 2024. Repairs are being done to 1,800 feet of the pier after investigations revealed the concrete cap was cracking, with the pier being critical to the safety of the harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

