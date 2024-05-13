USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test the torpedo countermeasure system

240520-N-AT887-1083 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Bob Burns, from St. John, Kansas, monitors the winch connected to the torpedo countermeasure system, commonly referred to as Nixie, on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

