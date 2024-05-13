Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test the torpedo countermeasure system [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test the torpedo countermeasure system

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240520-N-AT887-1033 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Sailors prepare to test the torpedo countermeasure system, commonly referred to as Nixie, on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8417169
    VIRIN: 240520-N-AT887-1033
    Resolution: 7085x4728
    Size: 15.84 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test the torpedo countermeasure system [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    fantail
    countermeasure
    USS Ronald Reagan
    NIXIE

