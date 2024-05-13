USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors test the torpedo countermeasure system

240520-N-AT887-1033 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Sailors prepare to test the torpedo countermeasure system, commonly referred to as Nixie, on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

