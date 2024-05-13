U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th
Air Expeditionary Wing assist a crane placing
down a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location
within the U.S. Central Command area of
responsibility, May 17, 2024. Fuel bladders
provide the flexibility for temporary or
permanent use in austere locations to refuel
aircraft and fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8417049
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-CP864-1471
|Resolution:
|5612x3734
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
