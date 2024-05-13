Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th

Air Expeditionary Wing assist a crane placing

down a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location

within the U.S. Central Command area of

responsibility, May 17, 2024. Fuel bladders

provide the flexibility for temporary or

permanent use in austere locations to refuel

aircraft and fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024