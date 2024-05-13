Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5]

    Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th
    Air Expeditionary Wing assist a crane placing
    down a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location
    within the U.S. Central Command area of
    responsibility, May 17, 2024. Fuel bladders
    provide the flexibility for temporary or
    permanent use in austere locations to refuel
    aircraft and fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8417049
    VIRIN: 240517-F-CP864-1471
    Resolution: 5612x3734
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Fuels
    POL
    AFCENT

