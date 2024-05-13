Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

A U.S. Air Force senior enlisted leader

assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics

Readiness Squadron installs a fuel bladder at

an undisclosed location within the U.S.

Central Command area of responsibility, May

17, 2024. Building this additional fuel

capacity will enable critical wing initiatives

such as hot pit refueling and agile combat

employment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

