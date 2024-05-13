A U.S. Air Force senior enlisted leader
assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics
Readiness Squadron installs a fuel bladder at
an undisclosed location within the U.S.
Central Command area of responsibility, May
17, 2024. Building this additional fuel
capacity will enable critical wing initiatives
such as hot pit refueling and agile combat
employment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8417047
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-CP864-1304
|Resolution:
|5818x3871
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT