Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the
378th Air Expeditionary Wing opens a
shipping crate containing fuel bladders at an
undisclosed location within the U.S. Central
Command area of responsibility, May 17,
2024. Building this additional fuel capacity
will enable critical wing initiatives such as hot
pit refueling and agile combat employment.
(U.S. Air Force photo)
