Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the

378th Air Expeditionary Wing opens a

shipping crate containing fuel bladders at an

undisclosed location within the U.S. Central

Command area of responsibility, May 17,

2024. Building this additional fuel capacity

will enable critical wing initiatives such as hot

pit refueling and agile combat employment.

(U.S. Air Force photo)

