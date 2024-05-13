U.S. Department of Defense service members
install a fuel bladder liner at an undisclosed
location within the U.S. Central Command
area of responsibility on May 17, 2024.
Airmen and Soldiers came together for the
project, promoting joint interoperability and
readiness in unfamiliar environments. (U.S.
Air Force photo)
This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
