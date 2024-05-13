U.S. Department of Defense service members

install a fuel bladder liner at an undisclosed

location within the U.S. Central Command

area of responsibility on May 17, 2024.

Airmen and Soldiers came together for the

project, promoting joint interoperability and

readiness in unfamiliar environments. (U.S.

Air Force photo)

This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.