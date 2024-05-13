Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 2 of 5]

    Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Department of Defense service members
    install a fuel bladder liner at an undisclosed
    location within the U.S. Central Command
    area of responsibility on May 17, 2024.
    Airmen and Soldiers came together for the
    project, promoting joint interoperability and
    readiness in unfamiliar environments. (U.S.
    Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8417044
    VIRIN: 240517-F-CP864-1065
    Resolution: 5552x3694
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    Fuels
    POL
    AFCENT

