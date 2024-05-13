U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th
Air Expeditionary Wing secure a fuel bladder
liner at an undisclosed location within the
U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,
May 17, 2024. Fuel bladders provide the
flexibility for temporary or permanent use in
austere locations to refuel aircraft and fuel
trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 08:31
|Photo ID:
|8417042
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-CP864-1267
|Resolution:
|5530x3679
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alondra Cristobal Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT