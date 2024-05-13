Fuel bladder installation boosts operational readiness

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th

Air Expeditionary Wing secure a fuel bladder

liner at an undisclosed location within the

U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,

May 17, 2024. Fuel bladders provide the

flexibility for temporary or permanent use in

austere locations to refuel aircraft and fuel

trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 08:31 Photo ID: 8417042 VIRIN: 240517-F-CP864-1267 Resolution: 5530x3679 Size: 1.47 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)