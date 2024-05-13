USS Jacob Jones Bell Conservation Efforts Begin Following London Turnover Ceremony

LONDON, England (May 15, 2024) The ship’s bell of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) is transferred back to the custody of the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Lancaster House. Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations, center left, accepted custody of the bell on behalf of the U.S. Navy from U.K. Vice Adm. Martin Connell, second sea lord and deputy chief of naval staff, center right. The bell was recovered in January 2024 by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) team with support from Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), was initially stabilized by Wessex Archaeology and is intended for display in the future new National Museum of the U.S. Navy following conservation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson/Released)

