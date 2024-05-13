Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jacob Jones Bell Conservation Efforts Begin Following London Turnover Ceremony

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    LONDON, England (May 15, 2024) The ship’s bell of USS Jacob Jones (DD 61) is transferred back to the custody of the U.S. Navy during a ceremony at Lancaster House. Adm. James W. Kilby, vice chief of naval operations, center left, accepted custody of the bell on behalf of the U.S. Navy from U.K. Vice Adm. Martin Connell, second sea lord and deputy chief of naval staff, center right. The bell was recovered in January 2024 by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) team with support from Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC), was initially stabilized by Wessex Archaeology and is intended for display in the future new National Museum of the U.S. Navy following conservation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 08:29
    Location: LONDON, GB
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Navy
    VCNO
    NHHC
    USS Jacob Jones (DD 61)
    UK MoD SALMO
    nhhc underwater archaeology

